iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($3.77)-($3.31) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($3.00). The company issued revenue guidance of $765-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.92 million. iRobot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -3.770–3.310 EPS.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,795. iRobot has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $280.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 99.56%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that iRobot will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised iRobot to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

