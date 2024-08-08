IOTA Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $419.07 million and $7.91 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000830 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,382,607,068 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

