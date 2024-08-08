iomart Group (LON:IOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $119.00

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.58), with a volume of 108772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.58).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOM shares. Numis Securities raised iomart Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price target on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.78. The company has a market capitalization of £140.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,333.33%.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

