Investors Buy High Volume of Sangamo Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,133 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 105% compared to the average daily volume of 2,014 call options.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $177.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.55% and a negative net margin of 1,749.06%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,943,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 192,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

