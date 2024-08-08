Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 194,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,400.6% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 249,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 232,673 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $23.99. 107,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,918. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

