Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Sells $581,715.56 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $581,715.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,752.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 74,423 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $292,482.39.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Timothy Price Crain II sold 6,011 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $24,044.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $427.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Read Our Latest Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.