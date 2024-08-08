Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of IPI traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 121,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,639. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $286.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.22. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

