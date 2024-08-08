International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 3.9 %

THM stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

