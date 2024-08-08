International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.88. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

