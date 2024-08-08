Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $192.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.75.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $133.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,048. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.92.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

