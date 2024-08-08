Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 186.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. 97,710,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,365,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

