Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.79% from the company’s previous close.

Intchains Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Intchains Group stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Intchains Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $357.23 million, a P/E ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 56.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

