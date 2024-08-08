Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Announces Earnings Results

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 28.3 %

NYSE:INSP traded up $41.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.55. 2,338,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,019. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -342.82 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $263.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average of $182.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.79.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

