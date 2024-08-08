Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $90,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,966.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.7 %

TRU stock opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in TransUnion by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

