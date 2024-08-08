Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $463,725.66 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 6.6 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $145.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.18 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $171.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

