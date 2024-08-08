Insider Selling: Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Director Sells 6,143 Shares of Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $47,178.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,221.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ TERN opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $430.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.37.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TERN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

