Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Sells 5,017 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $229,628.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kristen Yen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $90,141.80.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

SLNO stock traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 349,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,225. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of -1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.29). Research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLNO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,857,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,039,000 after buying an additional 564,242 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

