Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) SVP Sells 974 Shares of Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) SVP Zachary Benjamin Phillips sold 974 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $11,649.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at $215,208.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Rent the Runway Stock Performance
RENT stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 26,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,072. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.10.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RENT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Rent the Runway
About Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rent the Runway
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.