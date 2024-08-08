Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $12,462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,854,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,981,391,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $13,564,800.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $13,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $14,068,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $14,667,600.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $14,287,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $14,300,400.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $15,470,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $15,603,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.97. The company had a trading volume of 385,183,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,734,906. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.