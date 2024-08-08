Insider Selling: NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Senior Officer Sells 2,145 Shares of Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$40,283.10.

NFI Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NFI stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.91. NFI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.89 and a 12-month high of C$19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.00.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

