Insider Selling: FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) CEO Sells $79,409.79 in Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $79,409.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,070.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tim Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Tim Hwang sold 54,329 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $77,147.18.

Shares of NYSE:NOTE opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.89 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 141.98% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 54,494 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

