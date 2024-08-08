Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Sells $150,040.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.08, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brandon O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $276,950.00.

CorVel Stock Down 2.2 %

CorVel stock opened at $288.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.91. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $321.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 33.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 474.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 815.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 20.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

