Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 588 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $206,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ANET stock opened at $317.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $376.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

