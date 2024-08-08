Insider Buying: Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Director Purchases $171,605.00 in Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sameh Fahmy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $239.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.68 and its 200 day moving average is $238.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.