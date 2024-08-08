Insider Buying: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) COO Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,249. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MP Materials Trading Up 4.6 %

MP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 2,731,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 2.22. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in MP Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MP Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

