Insider Buying: LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director George Parmer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,252.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
George Parmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 2nd, George Parmer purchased 5,000 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00.
- On Friday, June 14th, George Parmer acquired 5,124 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.04.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, George Parmer acquired 4,256 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,642.56.
LINKBANCORP stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNKB. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
