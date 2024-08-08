Insider Buying: Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Buys 1,456 Shares of Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Iraj Amiri acquired 1,456 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £2,111.20 ($2,698.02).

Shares of ECEL stock traded down GBX 3.15 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 142.85 ($1.83). 34,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 131.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The company has a market cap of £154.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,572.20 and a beta of 0.81. Eurocell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 98.80 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($1.98).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

