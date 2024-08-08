Insider Buying: eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CEO Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 907,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,051.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $4.07. 485,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $118.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. On average, research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of eHealth by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

