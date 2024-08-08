Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Given Buy Rating at Westpark Capital

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Westpark Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

INVZ has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

INVZ opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The company has a market cap of $94.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.01. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

