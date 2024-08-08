Ingrid Delaet Sells 273 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total value of $40,322.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,853.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.73. The company had a trading volume of 862,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.63. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.