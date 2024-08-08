Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7,475.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after purchasing an additional 277,802 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.35. 918,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,614. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

