Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to “Neutral”

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.65 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $6.65 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.09.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of INFN opened at $5.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.64. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

