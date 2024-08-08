Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to “Neutral”

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.65 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $6.65 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.09.
Get Our Latest Report on Infinera
Infinera Stock Performance
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Infinera
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.