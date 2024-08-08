Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$92.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMO. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$100.15.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$99.11. 384,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,990. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$72.03 and a one year high of C$101.63.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

