Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Immunovant Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. 1,344,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,020. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $479,232.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,738,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $479,232.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $119,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,414 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,025.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,927 shares of company stock worth $1,599,990. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

