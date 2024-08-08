Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

Immuneering Price Performance

IMRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 261,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,522. The company has a market cap of $33.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.61. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immuneering stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Immuneering as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

