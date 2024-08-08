iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Stock Price Down 12%

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) was down 12% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 120,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 156,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AILE shares. Northland Securities started coverage on iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

iLearningEngines Stock Down 10.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iLearningEngines

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

