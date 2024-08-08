IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.310-10.590 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.07. The company had a trading volume of 648,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,411. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

