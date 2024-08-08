IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,597. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

