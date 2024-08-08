Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.91. 163,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,008. Ichor has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after buying an additional 176,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ichor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,350,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,106,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,971,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,306,000 after buying an additional 113,691 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

