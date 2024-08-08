iA Financial Co. Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

TSE IAG traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,086. The stock has a market cap of C$9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.31.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.3022222 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$496,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,331. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.94.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

