Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of H traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.15. The stock had a trading volume of 195,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day moving average of $147.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

