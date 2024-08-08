Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 581,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,176.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 431,011 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 98,208 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

