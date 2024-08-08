HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at UBS Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $580.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.84.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $21.12 on Thursday, reaching $481.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,518. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.