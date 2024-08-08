Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Hubbell by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Hubbell Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $9.07 on Thursday, hitting $368.11. The company had a trading volume of 122,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.50. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

