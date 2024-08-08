Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $377.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $396.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $384.00.

Home Depot stock opened at $342.40 on Monday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.25. The company has a market cap of $339.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

