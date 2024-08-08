Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. 776,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.07. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $28.99.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 40.21%.

In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

