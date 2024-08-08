Hilltop National Bank Trims Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Hilltop National Bank lessened its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 22,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

IIM remained flat at $12.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,097. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

