Hilltop National Bank Sells 1,748 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hilltop National Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,604. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

