Hilltop National Bank Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $9.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.56. 912,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.