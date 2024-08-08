Hilltop National Bank Has $76,000 Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Hilltop National Bank lowered its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Black Hills by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.04. 297,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,471. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $59.82.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

